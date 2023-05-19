Say goodbye to Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile and hello to the Frankmobile — the new name for the brand's beloved hotdog-shaped vehicle.

Driving the news: Kraft Heinz announced this week that it renamed the iconic vehicle for the first time since 1936 to pay homage to a new recipe for Oscar Mayer's 100% beef franks, which debut nationwide this month.

The fleet of six vehicles rolled out with new decals, the Frank Whistles (formerly Wiener Whistles) with a renamed class of Hotdoggers driving them known as Frankfurters.

The rebrand is part of the "Keep It Oscar" campaign that began in 2021 as a turnaround strategy to grow and reinvigorate Oscar Mayer.

Context: The announcement came before Memorial Day weekend, which is seen as the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of barbecue and grilling season.

Inflation isn’t expected to impact hotdog sales like last summer.

Frankfurter prices were up 2.2% in the last 12 months through April, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. April prices did show a 2.5% decline from March.

Zoom out: Kraft Heinz has given new names to popular products before.

Last June, the company announced Kraft Macaroni and Cheese was getting a rebrand with a new blue box and shorter name “Kraft Mac & Cheese.”

This week, the brand unveiled a new frozen Kraft Mac & Cheese to major retailers nationwide.

What we're watching: The Frankmobile’s upcoming stops can be tracked at OscarMayer.com/Frankmobile.

