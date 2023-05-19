Skip to main content
31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Oscar Mayer renames Wienermobile to Frankmobile

Kelly Tyko
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been renamed Frankmobile

Photo: Courtesy of Kraft Heinz

Say goodbye to Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile and hello to the Frankmobile — the new name for the brand's beloved hotdog-shaped vehicle.

Driving the news: Kraft Heinz announced this week that it renamed the iconic vehicle for the first time since 1936 to pay homage to a new recipe for Oscar Mayer's 100% beef franks, which debut nationwide this month.

  • The fleet of six vehicles rolled out with new decals, the Frank Whistles (formerly Wiener Whistles) with a renamed class of Hotdoggers driving them known as Frankfurters.
  • The rebrand is part of the "Keep It Oscar" campaign that began in 2021 as a turnaround strategy to grow and reinvigorate Oscar Mayer.

Context: The announcement came before Memorial Day weekend, which is seen as the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of barbecue and grilling season.

  • Inflation isn’t expected to impact hotdog sales like last summer.
  • Frankfurter prices were up 2.2% in the last 12 months through April, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. April prices did show a 2.5% decline from March.

Zoom out: Kraft Heinz has given new names to popular products before.

What we're watching: The Frankmobile’s upcoming stops can be tracked at OscarMayer.com/Frankmobile.

