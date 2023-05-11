Peloton announced the recall of its exercise bikes on May 11, 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Peloton

Peloton is recalling about 2.2 million of its exercise bikes because their “seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.”

Driving the news: The company said in a recall notice Thursday that it has received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use and 13 reports of injuries.

The company said the voluntary recall is for original Peloton model bikes sold from January 2018 to May 2023 in the U.S.

Flashback: Peloton recalled its Tread+ and Tread treadmill machines following reports of several injuries and one death in 2021.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced in January that Peloton had agreed to pay a $19 million civil penalty over its failure to immediately report safety hazards associated with its treadmills.

Is my Peloton bike recalled?

The big picture: If you have one of the affected bikes, Peloton says you should immediately stop using it and contact the company for a free repair.

Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed.

Details: Peloton said the affected bikes “can be identified by its PL-01 model number on the label located on the inside front fork (near the flywheel), the red “P” logo followed by the white-colored Peloton brand name on the bike’s frame, and by its non-swivel display.”

The bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick’s Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at Onepeloton.com, Amazon.com and Dicksportinggoods.com for about $1,400.

The free seat replacement seat can be requested at the company's website.

An Axios editor requested the DIY assembly kit Thursday morning and was told it would ship in five to seven business days.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information throughout.

