18 mins ago - Economy & Business
Levi Strauss CEO says skinny jeans are never going away
Sporting a pair of jeans and a denim jacket, Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh pronounced Wednesday at the Axios BFD that skinny jeans are never going away.
Driving the news: While the big denim trend at the moment is looser, baggier fits, Bergh told Axios’ Hope King that skinny jeans are “a staple in women’s closets and will always be a staple.”
Meanwhile, Bergh also noted that the 170-year-old company has been slowly growing its gender-neutral or gender-fluid line.
- "We know that women buy some men's product and men buy some women's product," he said.
- "There is definitely consumer appetite for that and we're there for that," he said.
Fun fact: Bergh wears his Levi's for major occasions. "I met the pope wearing jeans. It’s in my contract,” Bergh said.
