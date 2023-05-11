Share on email (opens in new window)

Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh speaks to Axios' Hope King during Axios BFD. Photo: Chris Constantine for Axios

Sporting a pair of jeans and a denim jacket, Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Chip Bergh pronounced Wednesday at the Axios BFD that skinny jeans are never going away.

Driving the news: While the big denim trend at the moment is looser, baggier fits, Bergh told Axios’ Hope King that skinny jeans are “a staple in women’s closets and will always be a staple.”

Meanwhile, Bergh also noted that the 170-year-old company has been slowly growing its gender-neutral or gender-fluid line.

"We know that women buy some men's product and men buy some women's product," he said.

"There is definitely consumer appetite for that and we're there for that," he said.

Fun fact: Bergh wears his Levi's for major occasions. "I met the pope wearing jeans. It’s in my contract,” Bergh said.

