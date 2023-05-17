Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans can't shake their post-Roe election slump

Zachary Basu
Animated illustration of elephant sweating.

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

In the 11 months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Republicans have underperformed in federal, judicial, statewide and local elections across the country.

Why it matters: Abortion isn't the only factor driving their election woes, especially in local races. But a toxic party brand can easily trickle down-ballot, and the GOP so far hasn't been able to navigate the voter backlash that began with a New York special election last August.

Driving the news: Jacksonville on Tuesday elected its second Democratic mayor in 30 years, with Donna Deegan upsetting Daniel Davis — a Republican endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis — in Florida's largest city.

  • It was the first major election in Florida since DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban — which a March poll found 75% of Florida residents oppose — in a private ceremony close to midnight last month.
  • In Colorado Springs, Colorado, independent businessman Yemi Mobolade was elected the first non-Republican mayor since 1979 — a "political earthquake" in a conservative stronghold, according to local media.
  • In Pennsylvania, Democrats held on to their one-seat state House majority by winning a special election in the Philadelphia suburbs, allowing them to block a GOP-backed referendum on limiting abortion rights.

By the numbers: Across 18 state legislative races held this year, including yesterday, Democrats have outperformed the 2020 presidential results by an average of six points, according to a Washington Post analysis.

  • In Wisconsin's Supreme Court election last month, a liberal judge defeated the conservative candidate by 11 points in a race defined by abortion rights.
  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is still dealing with the fallout from the GOP's underperformance in the midterms, which gave him a tenuous four-seat majority.

The big picture: The multi-layered landscape of elections in this country can't be simplified to a single issue. But abortion is a proven electoral vulnerability for Republicans — and there's a strong chance it gets worse.

What to watch: The Republican National Committee has acknowledged that abortion hurt the GOP in the midterms, and is now urging candidates to address the issue "head on."

  • But if that means more vocally defending abortion restrictions that are overwhelmingly opposed by moderates and independents, it could spell further trouble in the coming election cycle.
Go deeper