Writers hold signs while picketing in front of Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, on Monday as the strike by the Writers Guild of America enters its third week. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Striking Writers Guild of America members announced Monday night they won't picket next month's Tony Awards, but emphasized they won't negotiate an interim agreement or a waiver for the event.

Why it matters: It means the show celebrating Broadway's big night can go on with a televised broadcast as scheduled on June 11 — albeit without scripted segments, per Broadway World.

Driving the news: "Tony Awards Productions (a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing) has communicated with us that they are altering this year’s show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show," per a union statement issued to news outlets.

"Responsibility for having to make changes to the format of the 2023 Tony Awards rests squarely on the shoulders of Paramount/CBS and their allies. They continue to refuse to negotiate a fair contract for the writers represented by the WGA," the statement added.

"As they have stood by us, we stand with our fellow workers on Broadway who are impacted by our strike."

