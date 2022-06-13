British composer Toby Marlow became the Tony Awards' first non-binary winner on Sunday, taking home "Best Original Score" alongside writer Lucy Moss for "Six: The Musical," per the Press Association.

Meanwhile, L Morgan Lee was the first openly transgender artist to be nominated in the theater awards, now in their 75th year, in the actress category, for "A Strange Loop," Variety notes.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.