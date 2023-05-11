White House debt ceiling meeting postponed

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the White House. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

A White House meeting between President Biden and congressional leaders on the debt ceiling originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Sources tell Axios the development is a sign that staff-level negotiations throughout the week have made progress towards an eventual deal to raise the debt ceiling.

What we’re hearing: “Staff will continue working and the all the principals agreed to meet early next week,” a White House spokesperson said, confirming that the meeting was postponed.

White House and congressional leadership sources said the postponement is a positive development and that Friday was not right moment to bring it back to Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

A congressional source emphasized that progress has been made in staff-level meetings and that it should not be seen as a break-down in talks.

What they're saying: "I am encouraged that the parties are at the table and they're talking," said Rep. Jodie Arrington (R-Texas), the chair of the House Budget Committee.