2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
White House debt ceiling meeting postponed
A White House meeting between President Biden and congressional leaders on the debt ceiling originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Sources tell Axios the development is a sign that staff-level negotiations throughout the week have made progress towards an eventual deal to raise the debt ceiling.
What we’re hearing: “Staff will continue working and the all the principals agreed to meet early next week,” a White House spokesperson said, confirming that the meeting was postponed.
- White House and congressional leadership sources said the postponement is a positive development and that Friday was not right moment to bring it back to Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
- A congressional source emphasized that progress has been made in staff-level meetings and that it should not be seen as a break-down in talks.
What they're saying: "I am encouraged that the parties are at the table and they're talking," said Rep. Jodie Arrington (R-Texas), the chair of the House Budget Committee.
- House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said talks are "progressing," though he added, "Whether they are making progress is a different question."