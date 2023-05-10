Google CEO Sundar Pichai used the company's I/O developer conference on Wednesday to announce PaLM 2, a more sophisticated version of the large language model it is using to power more than 25 AI-powered products.

Why it matters: The company aims to demonstrate it is both keeping pace with OpenAI, Microsoft and others, while also not blindly steamrolling past important safety issues.

"As you may have heard, AI is having a big year," Pichai said. "We have an opportunity to make AI even more helpful."

Details: Google says PaLM 2, now available in preview, will come in a variety of models, the smallest of which can run natively on a mobile device. Google is using the new model across search, Google Cloud and its Bard chatbot.

Bard

With the new model, Google says Bard will gain improved math and reasoning capabilities and be more useful when writing computer code. In the next few weeks, Bard will also include images and videos in its results and, in the coming months, images will be able to be used as part of a Bard prompt.

Also in the coming months, Bard will incorporate Adobe Firefly to create images using generative AI.

Google is opening up Bard, sans waitlist, in English in 180 countries and territories. Bard will also become available in 40 languages soon, starting today with Japanese and Korean.

Search

Google, which had already announced some plans to add generative AI into search results, showed further details at I/O including demos that integrates videos, pictures and web links into chat-style results.

Importantly for Google's business, it plans to incorporate ads into generative AI results as well. Here though, the company faces a significant challenge, having created an extremely lucrative model with traditional search, merging sponsored links with those generated by its algorithms. Google says it is still experimenting with how best to surface ads along with generative AI results.

Gmail and Google Workspace

Pichai demonstrated how Google's AI-powered "Help me write" feature in Gmail can be used to compose an email seeking a refund from an airline, automatically pulling in flight details from pervious emails. Google is also adding generative AI capabilities to sheets.

These and other generative AI features will be made available first to a group of trusted testers and will roll out to all Workspace customers as part of a new service, dubbed Duet, later this year.

Google Photos

A new "magic editor" for Google Photos uses generative AI to expand on the "Magic Eraser" feature that debuted on Google Pixel to allow more sophisticated changes, including changing the sky or filling in objects that are partially cropped out.

The big picture: Google is in a feature race with Microsoft, which has announced many similar capabilities, largely powered by OpenAI and also recently removed the waitlist for its AI powered Bing Chat.

Still to come: Google is expected to introduce a range of new Pixel hardware as well, including its first foldable smartphone, a lower cost Pixel 7A and perhaps a long-promised tablet.

