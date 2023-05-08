Democrats scramble to act on guns after Texas mall shooting

LaMontria Edwards and Cheryl Jackson hug as they visit a memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

Democrats in Washington find themselves in a familiar position this week: trying to do something, anything, to address gun violence in the wake of another mass shooting.

Why it matters: The now-habitual dynamic illustrates how GOP obstinance on the issue, combined with procedural hurdles, have frustrated gun control advocates' efforts and made even piecemeal reform seemingly out of reach.

The context: Eight people were killed on Saturday after a gunman opened fired at a mall in Allen, Texas, just outside Dallas, according to Axios' Naheed Rajwani-Dharsi.

More than 200 mass shootings have occurred so far in 2023.

Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is convening a special caucus meeting on Thursday afternoon to "discuss gun violence and the path forward on gun safety legislation," his spokesperson said.

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) sent a letter to two GOP committee chairs seeking a field hearing in Parkland, Florida – the site of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting – to "learn about the success of 'red flag laws.'"

And Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), through his Senate campaign, issued a statement calling for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) to drop her opposition to a gun control carveout of the Senate's 60-vote legislative filibuster.

What they're saying: "Congress must address this crisis," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing on Monday.

"Yesterday the president, once again ... asked Congress to send him a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, ending immunity for manufacturers, requiring safe storage, enacting universal background checks."

Yes, but: Most of these moves run up against a significant problem – a brick wall of opposition in the GOP, and a lack of enthusiasm even by some of the party's most eager bipartisan deal-makers to agree to more gun control.

An elementary school shooting in Nashville in March revealed that, after lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation in response to the Uvalde shooting last year, there is little appetite for further action.

“I want to see the bill we just passed get implemented,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the lead GOP negotiator on the Uvalde bill, told the New York Times of the idea of passing yet more gun control after Nashville.

Biden told reporters at the time: "I can’t do anything except plead with the Congress to act reasonably."

Another complicating factor is that, unlike last year, House Republicans now control the House – making action on guns even more untenable.