DeSantis signs bill to give state authority over Disney developments

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill Friday that gives the board he appointed the power to nullify an agreement that the Walt Disney Co. had made to retain authority over developments in its Orlando resort.

The big picture: It's the latest move in an ongoing feud between the governor and Disney, which was sparked by the entertainment giant's opposition to the state's controversial Parental Rights in Education Law — dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Details: With DeSantis' approval, the governor-appointed Central Tourism Oversight District Board can cancel deals signed up to three months before the board's creation, per Reuters.

Catch up quick: The DeSantis-aligned board was formed to oversee the 25,000-acre tax district surrounding Walt Disney World that was created after the company's special tax zone district was revoked.

Before the new board came in, the Disney-allied board approved covenant agreements that gave the company authority over most of the future construction in the district, including zoning and infrastructure approvals.

Last month, DeSantis introduced a bill aimed at nullifying the agreement Disney had struck with the previous board.

had struck with the previous board. The Florida legislature approved the bill Thursday, sending it to DeSantis' desk.

The new board had also voted to nullify the earlier agreements.

Meanwhile, Disney has filed a lawsuit alleging the state's actions toward the company amount to a "targeted campaign" of government retaliation.

This week, the board voted to countersue Disney.

What he's saying: During a press conference marking the end of the state's legislative session Friday, DeSantis was asked about how far he is willing to go in his feud with Disney.

"Make no mistake about it, the reason why the legislature had to act was not because of anything we did," DeSantis said. "It was basically born out of Disney's arrogance, that they would be able to subcontract around the duly enacted laws of the state of Florida. That's wrong."

"They tried to contract around the will of the legislature by doing this development agreement, and so that is what necessitated us to have to respond," he added, calling the agreement "fatally flawed."

Disney did not immediately return Axios' request for comment.

Editor’s note: This story’s headline has been corrected to say that the bill is intended to give the state authority over Disney’s development deals, not to cancel them.