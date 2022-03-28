DeSantis signs "Don't Say Gay" bill into law

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed into law the controversial Parental Rights in Education Bill — also called the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics — to ban classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade.

The big picture: The bill, which will go into effect on July 1, led to backlash across the country, including protests among students and educators as well as public opposition from corporate leaders.

For higher grade levels, the bill says that instruction should be "age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate" by state academic standards.

It also allows parents to sue schools or teachers that engage in these topics, explains Axios' Selene San Felice.

DeSantis and Republicans claim that parents should be the ones to bring up topics of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children, but critics say the bill amounts to censorship.

People have also expressed concern that singling out LGBTQ topics in this manner implies that they are inappropriate.

What they're saying: Moments after DeSantis signed the bill, Disney released a statement, lambasting it by saying it "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law."

"Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that," a Disney spokesperson said.

What to watch: LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida has said it will lead legal action against Florida to challenge the bill.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new details throughout.