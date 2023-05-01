DeSantis-appointed board will countersue Disney

Members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board of Supervisors during a meeting in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, in April 2023. Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) voted Monday to file a lawsuit against the Walt Disney Company.

Why it matters: The forthcoming suit comes as another escalation in the ongoing feud between the Florida governor and the entertainment giant.

Driving the news: Members of the board, several of whom are DeSantis' political allies, said the litigation will come as a response to Disney's federal lawsuit filed last week against DeSantis and the board.

Disney's suit alleged a "targeted campaign" of government retaliation and was filed shortly after the DeSantis-aligned board voted to nullify earlier agreements that had given Disney authority over most construction near its Orlando resort

What they're saying: Martin Garcia, chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, during a meeting Monday suggested the board had to countersue Disney.

"We have no choice now but to respond,” Garcia said.

Noting the suit will be filed in state court, Garcia said, "We'll seek justice in our own backyard."

Disney did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment on the board's vote.

The big picture: The board was formed to oversee the 25,000-acre tax district surrounding Walt Disney World in Orlando that was created after the company's special tax zone district was revoked.

DeSantis began taking aggressive actions against the company after it denounced Florida's Parental Rights in Education Bill, labeled the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics.

The legislation bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade.

Several members of the board, who have not been confirmed by the Florida legislature, have vocally supported DeSantis' policies or have financially contributed to his campaigns.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.