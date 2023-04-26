Disney sues DeSantis over alleged "targeted campaign"

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 19, 2023. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), alleging the state's actions toward the company amount to a "targeted campaign" of government retaliation.

Why it matters: The lawsuit filed in federal court is the latest escalation in a highly public feud between DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential contender, and the entertainment giant that shows no signs of abating.

The governor-appointed board — whose members are named as defendants — Wednesday voted to nullify earlier agreements that had given Disney authority over most construction near its Orlando resort.

In the complaint, Disney said the board's move was "patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional."

The big picture: The yearslong feud between the Republican governor and Disney began after the company publicly denounced Florida's Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

DeSantis responded with legislation in April 2022 that revoked the special status of Reedy Creek, a municipal district operated by Disney. In late February, he signed a bill transferring control of the district to the state.

What they're saying: Disney in its suit alleges the company "finds itself in this regrettable position because it expressed a viewpoint the Governor and his allies did not like." The company, per the suit, "wishes that things could have been resolved a different way."

"Disney also knows that it is fortunate to have the resources to take a stand against the State's retaliation – a stand smaller businesses and individuals might not be able to take when the State comes after them for expressing their own views," it added.

DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske told Axios the administration is "unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state."

"This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law."

Catch up quick: After DeSantis installed political allies onto what was named the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District earlier this year, members discovered previously made covenant agreements that gave the company authority over most of the future construction in the district.

Last week, DeSantis called for such agreements — made under the former Disney-aligned board — to be voided.

— made under the former Disney-aligned board — to be voided. He also encouraged lawmakers to revoke other privileges Disney holds in Florida, including its monorail system's exemption from state inspections.

Of note: DeSantis' critics, including former President Donald Trump, blasted his handling of the situation.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated.