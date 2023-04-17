DeSantis pushes to revoke Disney's plan to restrict state board
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) introduced a legislative proposal Monday aimed at nullifying the Walt Disney Company's recent effort to restrict the state's ability to rein in future development at Disney World.
Why it matters: Disney's restrictive development agreement undercut DeSantis' oft-repeated talking point that he defeated "woke corporatism" in his state. Now, the Republican governor is hitting back.
- In addition to voiding Disney's agreement, DeSantis said lawmakers are also looking to revoke other privileges the entertainment giant holds in Florida, including its monorail system's exemption from state inspections.
- DeSantis also expressed interest in developing the land now in the possession of the governor-appointed board into a park or a state prison.
Catch up quick: The yearslong feud between the Republican governor and Disney began after the company publicly denounced Florida's Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
- DeSantis responded with legislation in April 2022 that stripped the company of control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. In February, he signed a bill that gave the state control over the special district.
What they're saying: "We made the decision as a state, as a people through the medium of our elections that we would not have one corporation serving as its own government," DeSantis said at the press conference,
- "They negotiated with themselves to give themselves the ability to maintain their self-governing status," he added. "Now that's in direct defiance of the will of the people."
Representatives for Disney did not respond to Axios' request for comment.
What's next: The bill is slated to be filed next week.