Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) introduced a legislative proposal Monday aimed at nullifying the Walt Disney Company's recent effort to restrict the state's ability to rein in future development at Disney World.

Why it matters: Disney's restrictive development agreement undercut DeSantis' oft-repeated talking point that he defeated "woke corporatism" in his state. Now, the Republican governor is hitting back.

In addition to voiding Disney's agreement, DeSantis said lawmakers are also looking to revoke other privileges the entertainment giant holds in Florida, including its monorail system's exemption from state inspections.

DeSantis also expressed interest in developing the land now in the possession of the governor-appointed board into a park or a state prison.

Catch up quick: The yearslong feud between the Republican governor and Disney began after the company publicly denounced Florida's Parental Rights in Education Bill, dubbed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

DeSantis responded with legislation in April 2022 that stripped the company of control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District. In February, he signed a bill that gave the state control over the special district.

What they're saying: "We made the decision as a state, as a people through the medium of our elections that we would not have one corporation serving as its own government," DeSantis said at the press conference,

"They negotiated with themselves to give themselves the ability to maintain their self-governing status," he added. "Now that's in direct defiance of the will of the people."

Representatives for Disney did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

What's next: The bill is slated to be filed next week.