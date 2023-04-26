Taliban kill ISIS leader behind deadly Kabul airport bombing, U.S. says

A Taliban fighter stands guard on August 27, 2021, at the site of the August 26, 2021, twin suicide bombings, which killed scores of people including 13 US troops, at Kabul airport one day earlier. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images

Afghanistan's ruling Taliban has killed an ISIS leader suspected of planning the 2021 bombing at Kabul airport that left 13 American service members and over 170 Afghans dead, U.S. officials confirmed Tuesday.

Driving the news: Biden administration officials did not identify the suspect's name but said he was a leader of the ISIS Afghanistan chapter known as Islamic State-Khorasan, or ISIS-K and that he was "killed in a Taliban operation" in early April.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch as a U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan Page, who was killed in the 2021 Kabul Airport blast. Photo: Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images

The big picture: The suicide bombing occurred at the Abbey Gate entrance to the Kabul airport on August 26, 2021, during the chaotic U.S.-led evacuations from Afghanistan as American troops were pulling out of the country following the Taliban takeover.

What they're saying: Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in an emailed statement late Tuesday that the U.S. was not involved in the operation, but he "can confirm that the senior ISIS-Khorasan plotter responsible for planning" the attack had been killed.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said in an emailed statement on Tuesday night on the suspect: "He was a key ISIS-K official directly involved in plotting operations like Abbey Gate, and now is no longer able to plot or conduct attacks."

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.