A Border Patrol agent walking between a gap along a wall between the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma, Arizona in June 2022. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

A pair of associates of former White House advisor Steve Bannon were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for defrauding donors of a campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border during former President Trump's administration, according to the Department of Justice.

Driving the news: Brian Kolfage, 41, of Miramar Beach, Florida, received a sentence of 51 months in prison for his role in the campaign, which raised more than $25 million from hundreds of thousands of donors.

Andrew Badolato, 58, of Cocoa, Florida, was also sentenced to 36 months in prison for his role in the scheme, per DOJ.

Why it matters: Federal prosecutors indicted Bannon, Kolfage and Badolato over the campaign in August 2020. Trump later pardoned Bannon over his alleged misappropriation of fundraising funds.

Trump issued the pardon in the final hours of his presidency, even though most of the money came from his supporters.

Details: Starting in December 2018, Kolfage, Badolato, their co-defendant Timothy Shea and others began soliciting donations through a GoFundMe campaign called "We Build The Wall," which had a goal of raising $1 billion.

During the campaign, Kolfage repeatedly claimed that all donations would be used for the wall's construction.

However, federal prosecutors said the three men were a part of a scheme that routed hundreds of thousands of dollars to entities and banks they controlled.

The trio then spent the money on items and services unrelated to the wall's construction, per DOJ.

By the numbers: A federal judge ordered Kolfage on Wednesday to forfeit $17.9 million and pay $2.9 million in restitution. He must also serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

Badolato was ordered to forfeit $1.4 million and pay $1.4 million in restitution.

The campaign itself was ordered to forfeit $1.4 million, as well as property in Sunland Park, New Mexico, where a portion of the wall was built.

The big picture: In September 2022, New York prosecutors charged Bannon for allegedly committing money laundering and conspiracy throughout his role in the fundraising scheme.

Bannon pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the case is expected to go to trial in November.

Shea was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and obstruction of justice after a trial in October 2022. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.

