1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Steve Bannon surrenders to prosecutors in New York

Ivana Saric
Steve Bannon, former advisor to former President Donald Trump arrives at the NY District Attorneys office
Steve Bannon arrives at the NY District Attorneys office to turn himself in on September 8 in New York City. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrendered to prosecutors in New York on Thursday to face charges that he defrauded donors to a group aimed at building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Driving the news: Bannon entered the Manhattan district attorney's office around 9 a.m., AP reports. Prosecutors haven't released the exact charges but said they would announce an indictment involving Bannon and the group, We Build the Wall, later Thursday.

State of play: Former President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon at the end of his term in a similar federal case, but presidential pardons don't apply to state investigations.

  • Bannon had pleaded not guilty to the federal charges before Trump's pardon.
  • In a statement Tuesday, Bannon slammed the expected New York indictment as "phony charges" and "nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system."

The big picture: Earlier this summer, Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the attack. His sentencing in the case is set for Oct. 21.

