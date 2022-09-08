Steve Bannon surrenders to prosecutors in New York

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrendered to prosecutors in New York on Thursday to face charges that he defrauded donors to a group aimed at building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Driving the news: Bannon entered the Manhattan district attorney's office around 9 a.m., AP reports. Prosecutors haven't released the exact charges but said they would announce an indictment involving Bannon and the group, We Build the Wall, later Thursday.

State of play: Former President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon at the end of his term in a similar federal case, but presidential pardons don't apply to state investigations.

Bannon had pleaded not guilty to the federal charges before Trump's pardon.

In a statement Tuesday, Bannon slammed the expected New York indictment as "phony charges" and "nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system."

The big picture: Earlier this summer, Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the attack. His sentencing in the case is set for Oct. 21.