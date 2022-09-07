Steve Bannon, former top Trump chief strategist, is expected to face a new criminal indictment and surrender to New York prosecutors on Thursday, the Washington Post first reported on Tuesday.

Driving the news: The Manhattan district attorney's office is investigating a fundraiser to build a wall along the southern border and the state charges are related to a 2020 federal probe into the alleged misappropriation of nonprofit funds, per WashPost and CNN.

Trump pardoned Bannon in the federal case, which concerned allegations of defrauding donors to the group We Build The Wall. But presidential pardons are not applicable to state investigations, CNN notes.

What they're saying: Bannon issued a statement late Tuesday to several journalists, calling the expected indictment "phony charges" and "nothing more than a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system."

The big picture: The expected indictment comes weeks after Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

Representatives for Bannon and the Manhattan district attorney's office did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

