After conviction, Bannon says he's willing to go to jail over support for Trump

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon lashed out on Friday at the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, hours after a jury found him guilty of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with the committee's investigation.

Driving the news: “I support Trump and the Constitution and if they want to put me in jail for that, so be it,” Bannon told Fox News host Tucker Carlson during Friday's episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

What he’s saying: In his remarks, Bannon implied there would be retribution for those involved with the bipartisan commission.

“I will tell the Jan. 6 staff right now, preserve your documents, because there’s going to be a real committee and this has to be backed by Republican grass-roots voters,” Bannon said.

Catch up fast: Bannon was found guilty Friday of two counts of contempt of Congress after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the Congressional select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Bannon was not working for the administration on the day of the riot, but the committee wanted his testimony because he was in communication with other key officials in the lead up to Jan. 6, and it believed his podcasts contributed to what occurred that day, the Washington Post reports.

Bannon's lawyers argued the Department of Justice’s case against him was politically motivated.

What's next: Bannon’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Each misdemeanor count could result in a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as fines up to $100,000 per count. Bannon's attorneys said they would appeal the decision, the Post reports.

Go deeper: Inside Trump '25: How former president could gut federal bureaucracy in second term