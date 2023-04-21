Musk removes "government-funded" labels after backlash from media outlets

Twitter on Friday removed the “government-funded media" label from the main Twitter accounts for several public media companies, including some that had publicly denounced it.

Why it matters: The labels drove several outlets to suspend their use of Twitter. NPR, PBS and CBC stopped tweeting after Musk placed the labels on their main accounts earlier this month.

The label is longer affixed to the main accounts of the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), National Public Radio (NPR), British Broadcasting Corp. (BBC) or the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. (CBC).

Both NPR and PBS said previously that the label was misleading, given how little government funding actually makes up their revenues.

Yes, but: NPR didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday about whether it would resume tweeting.

PBS did not comment, but so far has not resumed tweeting.

CBC said it would review the latest change before deciding whether to resume tweeting, the Toronto Sun reported.

Zoom out: The move comes as Musk finally began removing most of the blue check marks from the hundreds of thousands of accounts belonging to celebrities, journalists, and other public figures who had been verified by Twitter before Musk changed the rules.