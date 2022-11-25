Musk says Twitter will "tentatively" launch new verification service next week

The Elon Musk Twitter account seen displayed on a smartphone and Twitter logo in the background. Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Twitter will "tentatively" roll out a new verification service on Dec. 2, Elon Musk tweeted Friday, the latest revision to his checkmark system plans as the new owner of the social media platform.

Driving the news: The service will feature different colored "verified" checkmarks for different types of accounts, per Musk, which he's previously suggested.

Twitter will manually authenticate the accounts before the check activates, Musk added, calling the tactic "painful, but necessary."

"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not)."

In another tweet, Musk said all individuals will have the same blue checkmark — citing the subjectiveness of determining who is considered "notable" — but that "individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org."

"Longer explanation next week," he added.

State of play: Earlier this month, Twitter suspended the launch of the revamped $7.99 monthly subscription service that comes with a blue checkmark next to users' names, after a spate of newly-verified checkmark users embarked on fraudulent pranks.

Musk said then the relaunch would be on hold until Nov. 29.

Earlier this week, Musk said he was "holding off" on the relaunch of Twitter Blue Verified until "there is high confidence of stopping impersonation."

Musk had also previously launched a separate "official" label to verify an account's legitimacy outside of the blue checkmark, but later announced that he had "killed it."

The big picture: Musk has made establishing a new verification system a priority since taking over Twitter in October and firing thousands of staff members. The company no longer has a comms team.

Go deeper: Twitter's checkmark chaos