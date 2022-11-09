Twitter to add "Official" label for select verified accounts

Elon Musk's Twitter is launching an "Official" label for "select accounts" that are verified as part of its new $8 monthly premium subscription service, which "does not include ID verification," a company executive said Tuesday.

The big picture: Twitter early stage products executive Esther Crawford tweeted that the new Twitter Blue service would be an "opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features."

Photo: Esther Crawford/Twitter

The new "Official" label that effectively replaces the blue checkmark and will apply to a select number of "government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures," according to Crawford.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ina Fried: Twitter is attempting to address the issue it created when it announced it would sell blue checkmarks.

Many governments and other entities might not choose or be able to pay for verification. Also, verifying important entities benefits all Twitter users, not just account holders

