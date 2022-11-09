1 hour ago - Technology
Twitter to add "Official" label for select verified accounts
Elon Musk's Twitter is launching an "Official" label for "select accounts" that are verified as part of its new $8 monthly premium subscription service, which "does not include ID verification," a company executive said Tuesday.
The big picture: Twitter early stage products executive Esther Crawford tweeted that the new Twitter Blue service would be an "opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features."
- The new "Official" label that effectively replaces the blue checkmark and will apply to a select number of "government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures," according to Crawford.
Our thought bubble, via Axios' Ina Fried: Twitter is attempting to address the issue it created when it announced it would sell blue checkmarks.
- Many governments and other entities might not choose or be able to pay for verification. Also, verifying important entities benefits all Twitter users, not just account holders
Go deeper: Twitter launching monthly subscription that includes blue checkmark