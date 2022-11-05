Skip to main content
Twitter launching monthly subscription that includes blue checkmark

Sareen Habeshian

Photo: Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

Twitter is launching a $7.99 monthly subscription that comes with a blue checkmark next to users' names, per the latest Apple app store update Saturday.

Driving the news: The company is offering the blue check marks "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow" to users who "sign up now."

  • The new "Twitter Blue" isn’t live yet, according to Esther Crawford of Twitter's early stage products team.
  • "The sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time," she tweeted.

Be smart: It remains unclear if Twitter Blue subscribers will have their identities verified, or what will happen to existing blue checkmarks on hundreds of thousands of previously verified accounts. 

Flashback: Elon Musk floated the idea of users paying for blue check marks shortly after taking over the social media platform in October.

  • Back in April, he said in a now-deleted tweet that all Twitter Blue subscribers "should get an authentication checkmark" that's different from the verification one for official accounts and public and media figures.

Zoom out: A day earlier, Twitter began laying off about half of its workforce after Elon Musk took ownership of the company a week ago.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

