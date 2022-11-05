Twitter is launching a $7.99 monthly subscription that comes with a blue checkmark next to users' names, per the latest Apple app store update Saturday.

Driving the news: The company is offering the blue check marks "just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow" to users who "sign up now."

The new "Twitter Blue" isn’t live yet, according to Esther Crawford of Twitter's early stage products team.

"The sprint to our launch continues but some folks may see us making updates because we are testing and pushing changes in real-time," she tweeted.

Be smart: It remains unclear if Twitter Blue subscribers will have their identities verified, or what will happen to existing blue checkmarks on hundreds of thousands of previously verified accounts.

Flashback: Elon Musk floated the idea of users paying for blue check marks shortly after taking over the social media platform in October.

Back in April, he said in a now-deleted tweet that all Twitter Blue subscribers "should get an authentication checkmark" that's different from the verification one for official accounts and public and media figures.

Zoom out: A day earlier, Twitter began laying off about half of its workforce after Elon Musk took ownership of the company a week ago.

