In his first week at Twitter's helm, Elon Musk has tossed out thousands of employees and scared away more advertisers.

Why it matters: Far from freeing the bird, it looks as though Musk has clipped its wings.

Details: The "TwitterLayoffs" hashtag trended on Friday in the United States. Attorneys, content moderation experts, and laid-off and current Twitter employees talked about the massive cuts Musk is making, while legal challenges over the firings are already underway.

The big picture: Twitter employees who have lost their jobs are facing a tough environment to find new work as the tech sector contracts.

Lyft, Stripe, Chime and Oracle have joined the growing list of Silicon Valley firms conducting layoffs and pausing hiring.

What to watch: Musk reportedly brought in more than 50 of his most trusted Tesla software engineers this week to help him redesign Twitter.

Go deeper: