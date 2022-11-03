Separate tech staffing announcements today sounded alarm bells for what has been, overall, a stubbornly healthy labor market.

Driving the News: Amazon announced a hiring freeze, while Lyft, Stripe and Chime all announced layoffs, citing concerns about the economy.

Ride hailing company Lyft is laying off 13% of its staff.

Co-Founders John Zimmer and Logan Green blamed inflation and a slowing economy in a staff memo, per Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Stripe, the e-commerce payment processor, said Thursday it would lay off around 14% of its workforce.

It said its management greatly overestimated the internet economy’s near-term growth, and underestimated the impact of a broader slowdown.

"The world is now shifting again," CEO Patrick Collison wrote to employees. "We are facing stubborn inflation, energy shocks, higher interest rates, reduced investment budgets, and sparser startup funding."

And Chime, a fintech that relies heavily on spending by millennials, told CNBC that it planned to cut 12% of its 1,300-person workforce.

Separately, Amazon is extending a pause for new hires across its corporate workforce, telling employees that the economy is "in an uncertain place."

"We’re facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring and investments with being thoughtful about this economy," Amazon HR chief Beth Galetti wrote in a memo, published by CNBC.

The intrigue: These announcements continue to stand in contrast to data that suggests the labor market remains strong, despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening efforts.