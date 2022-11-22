Elon Musk announced Monday he's "holding off" on the relaunch of Twitter Blue Verified until "there is high confidence of stopping impersonation."

Driving the news: Twitter's new billionaire owner made the revamped $7.99 monthly subscription service that comes with a blue checkmark next to users' names his top priority and launched it two weeks ago, but put it on hold until Nov. 29 after a spate of new verified-checkmark users embarked on fraudulent pranks.

That resulted in free speech advocate Musk announcing a permanent ban on Twitter accounts "engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody.'"

What we're watching: Musk indicated another change was on the way for the revamped Blue Verified service, saying in a tweet that the social media company will "probably use different color check for organizations than individuals."

The big picture: Twitter has been in a state of turmoil since Musk took over and fired thousands of staff, with products and features launched then pulled, Axios Login author Ina Fried notes.

