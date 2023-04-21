Lachlan Murdoch drops defamation suit against Aussie website Crikey

Lachlan Murdoch has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian news website Crikey, his lawyer confirmed in a statement Thursday.

Why it matters: The News Corp co-chair dropped the lawsuit days after Fox News settled a historic defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for a record $787 million.

Flashback: Murdoch sued Crikey for defamation last August in response to an article published by Crikey alleging Murdoch and Fox News were partially responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Details: Murdoch's lawyer John Churchill confirmed in a statement on Friday morning local time that he had filed a notice of discontinuance in the defamation proceedings against Private Media, publisher of Crikey.

"Mr Murdoch remains confident that the court would ultimately find in his favour, however, he does not wish to further enable Crikey’s use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits," Churchill said.

Representatives for Crikey did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

