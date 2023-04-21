Lachlan Murdoch drops defamation suit against Aussie website Crikey
Lachlan Murdoch has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian news website Crikey, his lawyer confirmed in a statement Thursday.
Why it matters: The News Corp co-chair dropped the lawsuit days after Fox News settled a historic defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for a record $787 million.
Flashback: Murdoch sued Crikey for defamation last August in response to an article published by Crikey alleging Murdoch and Fox News were partially responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Details: Murdoch's lawyer John Churchill confirmed in a statement on Friday morning local time that he had filed a notice of discontinuance in the defamation proceedings against Private Media, publisher of Crikey.
- "Mr Murdoch remains confident that the court would ultimately find in his favour, however, he does not wish to further enable Crikey’s use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits," Churchill said.
- Representatives for Crikey did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
