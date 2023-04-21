Lachlan Murdoch drops defamation suit against Aussie website Crikey
Lachlan Murdoch has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian news website Crikey, his lawyer confirmed in a statement Thursday.
Why it matters: The News Corp co-chair dropped the lawsuit days after Fox News, which is controlled by the Murdoch family, settled a historic defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for a record $787 million.
Driving the news: Murdoch sued Crikey for defamation last August in response to an article it published that alleged Murdoch and Fox News were partially responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
- The case was due to go to trial this year.
Details: Murdoch's lawyer John Churchill confirmed in a statement on Friday morning local time that he had filed a notice of discontinuance in the defamation proceedings against Private Media, publisher of Crikey.
- "Mr Murdoch remains confident that the court would ultimately find in his favour, however, he does not wish to further enable Crikey’s use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits," Churchill said.
What they're saying: "The fact is, Murdoch sued us, and then dropped his case," Private Media said in a statement. "We are proud to have exposed the hypocrisy and abuse of power of a media billionaire. This is a victory for free speech. We won."
- Marque Lawyers, which defended the case, tweeted: "Lachlan Murdoch has discontinued his defamation case against Crikey. He’ll be up for Crikey’s legal costs. We and our client are well pleased."
- Representatives for Crikey did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Of note: Crikey set up a fund-raising campaign to defend the case, which had raised AU$588,735 (about $396,000) as of Thursday. The publisher did not immediately say what would happen with the money raised.
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.