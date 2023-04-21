Lachlan Murdoch drops defamation suit against Aussie website Crikey

Lachlan Murdoch has dropped his defamation lawsuit against Australian news website Crikey, his lawyer confirmed in a statement Thursday.

Why it matters: The News Corp co-chair dropped the lawsuit days after Fox News, which is controlled by the Murdoch family, settled a historic defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for a record $787 million.

Driving the news: Murdoch sued Crikey for defamation last August in response to an article it published that alleged Murdoch and Fox News were partially responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The case was due to go to trial this year.

Details: Murdoch's lawyer John Churchill confirmed in a statement on Friday morning local time that he had filed a notice of discontinuance in the defamation proceedings against Private Media, publisher of Crikey.

"Mr Murdoch remains confident that the court would ultimately find in his favour, however, he does not wish to further enable Crikey’s use of the court to litigate a case from another jurisdiction that has already been settled and facilitate a marketing campaign designed to attract subscribers and boost their profits," Churchill said.

What they're saying: "The fact is, Murdoch sued us, and then dropped his case," Private Media said in a statement. "We are proud to have exposed the hypocrisy and abuse of power of a media billionaire. This is a victory for free speech. We won."

Marque Lawyers, which defended the case, tweeted: "Lachlan Murdoch has discontinued his defamation case against Crikey. He’ll be up for Crikey’s legal costs. We and our client are well pleased."

Representatives for Crikey did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Of note: Crikey set up a fund-raising campaign to defend the case, which had raised AU$588,735 (about $396,000) as of Thursday. The publisher did not immediately say what would happen with the money raised.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.