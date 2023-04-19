Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaking during a press conference in New York City earlier this month. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A former Manhattan district attorney's office prosecutor must appear before the House Judiciary Committee to testify on the probe into former President Trump after a federal judge ruled Wednesday there's no legal reason to block his subpoena.

Driving the news: Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz "must appear for the congressional deposition" as "no one is above the law," the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskoci ruled. Pomerantz filed an appeal against the decision Wednesday evening.

Catch up quick: Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg filed a lawsuit earlier this month, accusing House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) of trying to interfere in his criminal investigation into Trump over alleged hush money payments.

The suit came a day after the Judiciary Committee announced plans to hold a field hearing in Manhattan focused on violent crime and "how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime," according to an advisory.

Two days later, Jordan subpoenaed Pomerantz, who resigned in protest of Bragg’s initial unwillingness to pursue charges against Trump.

What they're saying: "The subpoena was issued with a 'valid legislative purpose' in connection with the 'broad' and 'indispensable' congressional power to 'conduct investigation," Vyskoci said on Wednesday afternoon.