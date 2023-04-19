Ex-prosecutor must appear before House GOP over Trump probe, judge rules
A former Manhattan district attorney's office prosecutor must appear before the House Judiciary Committee to testify on the probe into former President Trump after a federal judge ruled Wednesday there's no legal reason to block his subpoena.
Driving the news: Former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz "must appear for the congressional deposition" as "no one is above the law," the Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskoci ruled. Pomerantz filed an appeal against the decision Wednesday evening.
Catch up quick: Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg filed a lawsuit earlier this month, accusing House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) of trying to interfere in his criminal investigation into Trump over alleged hush money payments.
- The suit came a day after the Judiciary Committee announced plans to hold a field hearing in Manhattan focused on violent crime and "how Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime," according to an advisory.
- Two days later, Jordan subpoenaed Pomerantz, who resigned in protest of Bragg’s initial unwillingness to pursue charges against Trump.
What they're saying: "The subpoena was issued with a 'valid legislative purpose' in connection with the 'broad' and 'indispensable' congressional power to 'conduct investigation," Vyskoci said on Wednesday afternoon.