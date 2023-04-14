NRA convention puts GOP's gun gamble on full display

Mass shootings in Louisville and Nashville didn't keep the NRA's annual convention from attracting a pack of likely Republican presidential candidates.

Why it matters: The three-day convention, which opened in Indianapolis on Friday, broadcasts the extreme staying power gun politics have with generations of Republican politicians.

What's happening: Conservatives remain relatively unmovable on guns despite a wave of violence that’s terrorized schools, banks and places of worship across the country.

Republican primary hopefuls are gambling that a spike in shootings doesn't push the broader American public to vote against them in the general election.

Yes, but: A Gallup poll before the shootings in Louisville and Nashville showed 63% of Americans are dissatisfied with gun laws.

Zoom in: Pain over both shooting rampages has crossed party lines, AP's Will Weissert writes. That hasn't stopped the convention from becoming a microcosm of 2024 GOP politics:

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a one-time governor of Indiana, was booed loudly, Axios Indianapolis co-author James Briggs reports from the room.

Some attendees sported jerseys with former President Trump's name.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump's top rival, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley appeared via video.

The bottom line: Decades of advocacy for a strict interpretation of the Second Amendment — and the notion that guns are needed to protect citizens in an increasingly dangerous world — has kept the NRA at the center of GOP politics.