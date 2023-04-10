Biden: "I plan on running" in 2024 but not announcing "yet"

President Biden holds a meeting with his science and technology advisors at the White House on April 4. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Biden said Monday that he plans on running for re-election in 2024, but he is "not prepared to announce it yet."

The big picture: Biden has repeatedly said that he intends to run in 2024, but the timeline for an official announcement has gotten pushed, leaving many Democrats and potential staffers' 2024 plans in limbo.

Close allies now believe an official announcement for a 2024 bid may come as late as July, or even the fall, Axios' Alex Thompson reported.

Driving the news: "I plan on running, Al," Biden told NBC News' Al Roker at the White House Easter egg roll on Monday.

"But we're not prepared to announce it yet," he continued.

Zoom out: Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain said in December that he expected Biden to announce a potential 2024 bid after the Christmas and New Year's holidays after talking to his family.

Biden's inner circle is not concerned with waiting to make an official announcement, as it may allow him to focus on governing and stay above the campaign fray, Thompson writes.

Flashback: Biden in 2019 took months to make a final decision on whether he would run for the presidency and his announcement date was pushed multiple times.

