Former President Trump is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him and two others by Sandra Garza, the longtime partner of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, per Law 360

Why it matters: The move that comes after Trump's historic indictment and ahead of his looming arrest this week is just one of several legal challenges the leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate is facing.

Driving the news: In the complaint obtained by Law 360, Trump's legal time claims he has "absolute immunity" for actions taken while he was in office.

"Officer Sicknick's death is a tragedy," the complaint states. "That does not make it a tort for which President Trump is liable."

But Department of Justice prosecutors told the D.C. Court on Thursday that the former president is not immune from the lawsuit, Law 360 reports.

The big picture: The lawsuit, filed by lawyers for Garza and Sicknick's estate, seeks $10 million in damages.

It alleges wrongful death and conspiracy to violate civil rights.

Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes after clashing with rioters during the Jan. 6 attack.

