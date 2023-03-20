Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House prepares first veto override vote

Andrew Solender
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, wearing a dark gray suit, white shirt and purple time, enrolls an anti-ESG bill surrounded by colleagues and others.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy enrolls an anti-ESG resolution passed by the House in March. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

The Republican-controlled House is preparing to make its first attempt at overriding a veto from President Biden.

Reality check: A veto override requires support from two-thirds of members in both chambers. With a narrow GOP House majority and Democrats in charge of the Senate, the veto will almost certainly stand.

Driving the news: President Biden on Monday issued his first veto of his presidency against a joint resolution to block a Labor Department rule allowing retirement fund managers to take "environmental, social and governance," or ESG, factors into account.

  • The House schedule for this week sent out by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said a veto override "may be considered" on Thursday. Scalise's office told Axios that vote will go ahead as planned.
  • The vote is likely to fall far short of the two-thirds threshold — just one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted with Republicans last month to pass the resolution.

The big picture: The fact that House Republicans are already preparing its first veto override less than three months into the new Congress highlights the profound divisions between them and President Biden.

  • Those divisions are already proving a crucial obstacle to funding the government on time and avoiding a potentially catastrophic default on U.S. debt.

What's next: This may not be the last veto override vote of the 118th Congress.

