House prepares first veto override vote
The Republican-controlled House is preparing to make its first attempt at overriding a veto from President Biden.
Reality check: A veto override requires support from two-thirds of members in both chambers. With a narrow GOP House majority and Democrats in charge of the Senate, the veto will almost certainly stand.
Driving the news: President Biden on Monday issued his first veto of his presidency against a joint resolution to block a Labor Department rule allowing retirement fund managers to take "environmental, social and governance," or ESG, factors into account.
- The House schedule for this week sent out by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) said a veto override "may be considered" on Thursday. Scalise's office told Axios that vote will go ahead as planned.
- The vote is likely to fall far short of the two-thirds threshold — just one Democrat, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted with Republicans last month to pass the resolution.
The big picture: The fact that House Republicans are already preparing its first veto override less than three months into the new Congress highlights the profound divisions between them and President Biden.
- Those divisions are already proving a crucial obstacle to funding the government on time and avoiding a potentially catastrophic default on U.S. debt.
What's next: This may not be the last veto override vote of the 118th Congress.
- The House also passed a resolution overturning an Environmental Protection Agency clean water rule, which could get the bipartisan support needed to pass in the Senate.
- Two Democratic senators have told Axios they plan to provide the necessary votes to pass a House-passed resolution ending the national emergency declaration on COVID.