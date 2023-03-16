What we're hearing in Hill hallways
We’ve been tracking a few things around the Capitol. Here's a rundown of what we've heard.
💧WOTUS watch: The Senate will likely vote next week on a Congressional Review Act resolution repealing President Biden’s Waters of the United States rule, per lead sponsor Shelley Moore Capito.
- Nine Democrats supported repeal when it passed the House this month.
- Joe Manchin plans to support the repeal. Jon Tester told Axios he's undecided.
⚡️ House energy package: Democrats are unsurprisingly trashing the energy bill the GOP rolled out this week, but the Senate's certainly paying attention to the details.
- Manchin told Axios' Andrew Solender that he's reviewing the bill before taking a position.
- Capito, the top Republican on EPW, said she's talking to her counterpart Tom Carper and House committee leaders about a narrower, bipartisan bill to speed up permits.
🛢️ Willow lawsuit: Dan Sullivan told Axios he plans to file a brief with the rest of the Alaska delegation defending the Willow project in the new lawsuit filed by environmental organizations.