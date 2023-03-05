House intel members not "satisfied" with classified docs briefing

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Intelligence Committee say that last week's classified document briefing left questions still unanswered on the series of document discoveries found at the residences of President Biden, former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Driving the news: "Let's just say that neither one of us are satisfied that we got enough information to execute our primary responsibility of making sure that sources and methods have been protected," Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday on NBC News' Meet the Press.

Himes added that the lawmakers did not receive information on the classification levels of the documents discovered.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said that the "FBI is not being forthcoming," and added that the agency is "claiming that it's going to affect the outcome of their investigation."

The big picture: The briefing last week from administration officials came after members of the Gang of Eight, which includes Turner and Himes, have been calling for more information in the aftermath of the classified document discoveries.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Vice Chair Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said after the briefing that "it left much to be desired."

"We will continue to press for full answers to our questions in accordance with our constitutional oversight obligations," the lawmakers said in a statement.

