Former Rep. Liz Cheney speaks during the Washington Post Global Women's Summit at the newspaper's D.C. headquarters in November. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has accepted the University of Virginia's offer to be a professor at the UVA's Center for Politics, the school announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: Center director Larry Sabato in a statement on Cheney's appointment that with "democracy under fire" in the U.S. and around the world the Trump critic, who served as vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, "serves as a model of political courage and leadership."

Photo: Former Rep. Liz Cheney/UVA Center for Politics director Larry Sabato/Twitter

Why it matters: Cheney became a pariah within her own Republican Party for her role on the committee and was removed as the GOP's House No.3 following her repeated criticisms of former President Trump.

She became last August the highest-profile House Republican to lose their primary to a Trump-endorsed challenger after voting to impeach Trump.

Cheney maintained before her GOP primary loss to a Trump-endorsed challenger

that protecting American democracy was a higher priority than keeping her — something Sabato noted in his statement announcing Cheney's appointment.

What they're saying: "Liz will send a compelling message to students about integrity," Sabato said. "She's a true profile in courage, and she was willing to pay the price for her principles and democracy itself."

Meanwhile, Cheney said in a statement: "Preserving our constitutional republic is the most important work of our time, and our nation's young people will play a crucial role in this effort."

Details: "During her tenure at the center, Cheney will participate in University-wide lectures, serve as a guest lecturer in student seminars with Sabato and other center faculty, contribute to Center for Politics research, and participate in other University and community events," per a UVA statement.