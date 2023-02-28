Homes in La Cañada Flintridge in Los Angeles County on Monday, the day after they were damaged in a mudslide that crashed down onto the properties following relentless rain. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California is being hit with more severe winter weather — as forecasters warn more heavy rains and snow will continue to slam the West Coast through Wednesday.

The big picture: Schools and roads across Northern California remained closed, as the National Weather Service warned the region faced "two more rounds of heavy snow" and dangerous blizzard conditions combined with wind gusts up to 60 mph in the Sierra Nevada until at least early Wednesday.

Additional snowfall of 4 to 7 feet was expected along the Sierra Nevada, with snowfall rates in excess of 2" per hour, according to the NWS.

The Sierra Avalanche Center issued an advanced avalanche warning for the backcountry around Lake Tahoe — noting another "much stronger storm" was arriving Monday, bringing "continued gale-force winds," colder temperatures and up to 6 feet of snow by Wednesday morning.

Photo: California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) District 3 - Marysville, Northern California/Twitter

In Southern California, officials were still responding to the fallout from a weekend storm that saturated region — triggering flash flooding and prompting the NWS' San Diego office issue its first-ever blizzard warning for the San Bernardino County mountains.

San Bernardino County declared a local emergency Monday after some five feet of snow that fell in five days at Lake Arrowhead left some residents and people in vacation homes trapped.

A winter storm warning for the region remains in effect until at least Wednesday afternoon.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services said in a statement that it's working closely with county officials and agencies with more snow plows and road crews, essential services and opening a shelter for those unable to get home.

"Weather conditions are forecasted to worsen in the coming days," it noted.

By the numbers: Rainfall over the weekend totaled up to 11.51 inches at Pine Mountain Inn and 4.92 inches in downtown Los Angeles, and snow peaked at Mount High, which received 93 inches, per the NWS.

Photo: National Weather Service Nevada River Forecast Center/Twitter

Context: Climate change is causing more precipitation extremes, both heavy rain and snow, as well as sharpening swings between wet and dry periods in California — which is still in the grip of its worst drought in 1,200 years.

What we're watching: Climate scientist Daniel Swain said during an online discussion Monday that given the outlook of "a continuation of very active and cold, snowy conditions for at least the next couple of weeks, it's very possible" parts of the state could end up with "one of the top two snow years" on record.

"Regardless, we’re going to end this year with a very large Sierra Nevada snowpack," the University of California, Los Angeles, scientist added.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.