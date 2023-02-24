House to launch bipartisan task force on committee removals

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have agreed to create a bipartisan task force to forge a new process for removing lawmakers from their committees, McCarthy's office confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The task force would address a partisan tit-for-tat over committee assignments that has seen five members of the minority party kicked off panels in the last two years.

That's a break from the long-standing precedent of party caucuses determining committee assignments internally.

The news of the task force was first reported by the Washington Post.

The backdrop: The most recent example was a party-line vote earlier this month to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee.

That was in retaliation for all Democrats — and a handful of Republicans — voting to kick Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) off their committees in 2021.

McCarthy also removed Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee last month.

What we're watching: Talks are in their early stages and Jeffries is expected to name members to the task force, according to a senior leadership aide. Who the two party leaders choose will signal whether it's a serious effort toward bipartisan compromise.