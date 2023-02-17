Axios Local readers name the best — and worst — pizza cities

Nothing brings a city together — or tears it apart — like arguing over pizza.

What's happening: Axios Local put together the ultimate pizza bracket to crown the best pizza city, and we've made it to the championship round between heavy-hitters Chicago and Detroit.

At stake: Bragging rights and a free pizza party for Axios readers in the winning city.

Data: Axios survey; Bracket: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Superlatives

While there can only be one best pizza city, we still wanted to name some notable runner-ups and biggest losers:

🤬 Best smack-talking: Richmond beat much-bigger Columbus in round one with the power of shade. "Columbus is a city that takes the simple perfection of pizza, puts it on a cracker, is stingy with sauce and calls that a unique city style. We in Richmond call that a lunchable."

💪 Best underdog: Austin knew going into the bracket they'd have a tough time taking down heavy-hitters like Chicago and Detroit, but they forged on and made it to the Final Four.

💩 Sorest loser: Philadelphia. After losing in the Elite Ate (and the Superbowl — ouch!), the Philly newsletter ran a diatribe of disses for all four of the remaining cities. "What's more Philly than talking trash after a loss?"

🤯 Biggest upset: Denver beating Phoenix in round 1. "How on Earth did Denver beat Phoenix?" one Axios reader asked. "Phoenix has Chris Bianco! Does Denver even have restaurants?"

🚀 Most surprising run: Nashville. After making it to the Elite Ate, I guess Nashville does have more than bachelorette parties, country music and hot chicken. They didn't make it to the Final Four, but they exceeded everyone's expectations.

🫣 Worst loss: Dallas received only 14% of the votes against Chicago in the Elite Ate — the biggest blowout of the bracket thus far.

🥊 Best rivalry smackdown: Atlanta vs. Charlotte. In one of the closest races of the bracket, Atlanta beat out its "cute little Southern shadow."

The bottom line: Vote for a winner here!

Read more: