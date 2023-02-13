A satellite image of Cyclone Gabrielle's rains lashing New Zealand's North Island at 8am Monday local time. Photo: JMA via MetService

Cyclone Gabrielle is unleashing heavy rains and powerful winds across New Zealand's North Island, causing widespread power and communications outages, disrupting travel and triggering mandatory evacuations.

The big picture: States of emergency were declared in several regions, including Auckland, New Zealand's most populous city and region, which was two weeks ago hit by record rainfall, heavy flooding and landslides that left four people dead — as forecasters warned the worst was yet to come.

The storm "is intensifying and spreading the strong wind and heavy rain across a wider area, affecting the whole of the North Island in some way," per a statement from MetService's Lisa Murray on Monday.

State of play: Hundreds of flights were canceled across northern NZ in response to the storm.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for hundreds of homes along the Bay of Plenty coastline.

In Auckland, many schools and colleges were canceled or moved to online classes and trains were canceled through Tuesday.

Of note: "Barometers across the North Island may reach unprecedented levels," noted the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research Sunday.

The storm could see Auckland's air pressure drop to 970 hPa, "likely a low pressure record going back ~170 years," NIWA added.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Andrew Freedman: In general, the lower the pressure the stronger the storm.

As for tropical cyclones and warming, in general the expectation for most ocean basins is for fewer storms in number, but a higher proportion of higher category and wetter storms, as experienced in the U.S. with Hurricane Harvey. Rapid intensification is another worry.

For the record: Gabrielle was downgraded to a Category 2 tropical cyclone just before it lashed Norfolk Island, halfway between Australia and New Zealand, on Saturday.

"Cyclone Gabrielle has not weakened, it has transitioned away from a tropical cyclone so the tropical cyclone category system is no longer applicable," the MetService said in another tweet Monday. But it "is still a cyclone."

The bottom line: "All of these places have already dealt with immense rainfall this year, and lots of them are in clean up mode from recent flooding," said meteorologist Angus Hines in a statement on the MetService's website.