New Zealand's largest city flooded by record rainfall, with more on the way
Record-breaking rains flooded much of Auckland on Friday, the wettest day on record for much of New Zealand’s largest city.
The impact: At least three people have died and at least one remains missing as a state of emergency was declared in the region, per AP.
- Auckland Airport, which received almost 11 inches of rain Friday, halted all flights and parts of the terminal flooded, stranding hundreds of people overnight.
The big picture: This marks an unprecedented rainfall event for Auckland and its surrounding areas, with some places getting a season’s worth of rain in one day.
By the numbers: Kumeu, a suburb north of Auckland, observed 79% of its normal summer rainfall in just 15 hours, with more than 6.5 inches of rain, per Niwa Weather.
- Albany, meanwhile, recorded 75% of its normal summer rain.
- Castle Rock has the highest rainfall levels, with more than 12 inches of rain from Friday to noon Saturday.
Thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: This extreme precipitation event is consistent with how climate change is altering weather worldwide.
- Heavy rainfall events are already becoming more common and intense across the US and in other countries since the atmosphere holds about 7% more water vapor per 1 degree Celsius of warming.
What’s next: More heavy rain is forecast for northern New Zealand in the next few days, potentially aggravating the flooding.
Axios' Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.