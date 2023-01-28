New Zealand's largest city flooded by record rainfall, with more on the way

A digger is submerged in a flooded construction site on Jan. 28 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Lynn Grieveson/Getty Images

Record-breaking rains flooded much of Auckland on Friday, the wettest day on record for much of New Zealand’s largest city.

The impact: At least three people have died and at least one remains missing as a state of emergency was declared in the region, per AP.

Auckland Airport, which received almost 11 inches of rain Friday, halted all flights and parts of the terminal flooded, stranding hundreds of people overnight.

The big picture: This marks an unprecedented rainfall event for Auckland and its surrounding areas, with some places getting a season’s worth of rain in one day.

By the numbers: Kumeu, a suburb north of Auckland, observed 79% of its normal summer rainfall in just 15 hours, with more than 6.5 inches of rain, per Niwa Weather.

Albany, meanwhile, recorded 75% of its normal summer rain.

Castle Rock has the highest rainfall levels, with more than 12 inches of rain from Friday to noon Saturday.

Thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: This extreme precipitation event is consistent with how climate change is altering weather worldwide.

Heavy rainfall events are already becoming more common and intense across the US and in other countries since the atmosphere holds about 7% more water vapor per 1 degree Celsius of warming.

What’s next: More heavy rain is forecast for northern New Zealand in the next few days, potentially aggravating the flooding.

Axios' Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.