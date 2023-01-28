Skip to main content
New Zealand's largest city flooded by record rainfall, with more on the way

Sareen Habeshian

A digger is submerged in a flooded construction site on Jan. 28 in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: Lynn Grieveson/Getty Images

Record-breaking rains flooded much of Auckland on Friday, the wettest day on record for much of New Zealand’s largest city.

The impact: At least three people have died and at least one remains missing as a state of emergency was declared in the region, per AP.

  • Auckland Airport, which received almost 11 inches of rain Friday, halted all flights and parts of the terminal flooded, stranding hundreds of people overnight.

The big picture: This marks an unprecedented rainfall event for Auckland and its surrounding areas, with some places getting a season’s worth of rain in one day.

By the numbers: Kumeu, a suburb north of Auckland, observed 79% of its normal summer rainfall in just 15 hours, with more than 6.5 inches of rain, per Niwa Weather.

  • Albany, meanwhile, recorded 75% of its normal summer rain.
  • Castle Rock has the highest rainfall levels, with more than 12 inches of rain from Friday to noon Saturday.

Thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: This extreme precipitation event is consistent with how climate change is altering weather worldwide.

  • Heavy rainfall events are already becoming more common and intense across the US and in other countries since the atmosphere holds about 7% more water vapor per 1 degree Celsius of warming.

What’s next: More heavy rain is forecast for northern New Zealand in the next few days, potentially aggravating the flooding.

Axios' Andrew Freedman contributed to this report.

