Chris Hipkins, New Zealand's education minister, is likely to replace Jacinda Ardern as the country's prime minister after she announced her resignation earlier this week.

The big picture: Hipkins has emerged as the only potential candidate from the country’s ruling Labor Party, and is likely to be confirmed to lead the country this weekend, Reuters reports.

The Labor Party is scheduled to meet on Sunday to formally endorse and confirm Hipkins to the position, per Reuters.

If confirmed, Hipkins would hold the position until the party's term ends, per Reuters. The country’s next general election is scheduled for Oct. 14.

What he's saying: Hipkins, who helped lead New Zealand during the COVID-19 pandemic, told reporters that he was “humbled and honored” to be considered for the position, per CNN.

"There is still a bit to go in this process," he said. "There is still a meeting tomorrow and a vote, and I don't want to get too far ahead of that.”

Context: Hipkins, considered a lifelong politician, joined the Parliament in 2008 and rose in notability during the pandemic as he served in Ardern’s cabinet, CNN reports.

While serving as education minister, he also works as the minister for police and public service, and is New Zealand’s Leader of the House.

How we got here: Ardern announced on Jan. 19 that she would step down as New Zealand’s leader, saying she no longer has "that bit extra in the tank to do the job justice. It’s that simple.”

"I hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind, but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused," she said. "And that you can be your own kind of leader — one who knows when it's time to go."

Feb. 7 will be Ardern's last day in office.

Ardern's leadership of New Zealand put her on the map as a major global figure. She guided the country through a mass shooting, and helped pass major gun control measures in its aftermath, and was praised for her handling of both that situation and guiding the country through the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go deeper: Ardern's exit after "unprecedented" threats shows toll of burnout for women leaders