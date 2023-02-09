Hunter Biden speaks at the World Food Program USA's annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony on April 12, 2016 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Paul Morigi via Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Hunter Biden's legal team has begun sending letters to several Trump allies asking them to preserve any records in their possession related to the alleged theft of personal data from his laptop, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: The move is part of a larger strategy to pursue lawsuits against former President Trump's allies for allegedly accessing and spreading the personal data of President Biden's son.

The data was reportedly found on a laptop left at a Delaware repair shop and shared by Republican operatives before the 2020 presidential election.

Details: Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone, former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer repair shop owner where Biden allegedly left his laptop, are among those that Biden's legal team wrote to, per NBC News.

Flashback: Hunter Biden's legal team asked the Justice Department last week to open criminal investigations into several people in Trump's circle.

Read: The letter to John Paul Mac Isaac, obtained by The Washington Post's Matt Viser, via DocumentCloud: