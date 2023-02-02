Skip to main content
Read: Hunter Biden lawyers ask Justice Department for investigation

Hunter Biden attends the Kennedy Center Honorees reception in the East Room of the White House on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Hunter Biden at a White House event in December. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Hunter Biden's attorneys wrote to state and federal agencies on Wednesday requesting they open criminal investigations into former President Trump's allies for accessing and spreading his personal data.

Why it matters: The letters from Hunter Biden's attorneys mark the first time he and his legal team have publicly addressed the issue of reports that his personal data was found on a laptop left at a Delaware repair shop and shared by Republican operatives before the 2020 presidential election.

  • The New York Post published a series of reports based on the information at the time.

The big picture: A letter sent to the Department of Justice's National Security Division requests a probe into "individuals for whom there is considerable reason to believe violated various federal laws in accessing, copying, manipulating, and/or disseminating Mr. Biden's personal computer data," including Trump's then-lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

