Former Twitter executives face Hill grilling

Three former Twitter executives are set to testify before a GOP-led House committee about the company's role in limiting distribution of a story about President Joe Biden's son Hunter's laptop in 2020.

Driving the news: Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's former chief legal officer; James Baker, its former deputy general counsel; and Yoel Roth, its former global head of trust & safety, will testify before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Members of the committee are set to ask the three about alleged censorship of a New York Post article on the contents of the laptop.

All three executives were fired after Twitter owner Elon Musk took over the company late last year.

What they're saying: "In the runup to the 2020 presidential election, Big Tech and the Swamp colluded to censor reporting about the Biden family’s shady business schemes," Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a release.

"Americans deserve answers about this attack on the First Amendment.... Accountability is coming."

Be smart: Twitter's handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story was one of the topics of the Twitter Files series based on internal company communications that Musk shared with selected journalists.