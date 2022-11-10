Twitter loses 2 more top executives

Twitter's head of trust and safety and the company's interim head of advertising have both left the company, Axios has learned. Both appeared Wednesday with Elon Musk on a Twitter Spaces chat designed to calm advertisers.

Why it matters: Their departures cap off one of the most chaotic days in Twitter's short history under Musk.

Earlier Thursday, three top executives responsible for security and compliance also resigned.

The Federal Trade Commission, which has a consent decree with Twitter, said it was tracking developments "with deep concern."

Details: Robin Wheeler, Twitter's VP of U.S. client solutions who appeared poised to become Twitter's next sales leader, is out, a source tells Axios.

Without Wheeler, sources tell Axios, "That means it’s over ... Trust is gone."

Musk pulled in Wheeler to address the advertising community during Wednesday's Twitter Spaces chat.

During the event, Wheeler tried to get Musk to talk about brand safety and content moderation, but he mostly only wanted to discuss product.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's senior director of trust and safety, also quit, Axios has learned. Musk had been leaning on Roth in the past few days to explain the company's efforts to mitigate harmful content from proliferating on the platform.

The big picture: Earlier on Thursday, Musk warned engineers and product staff in a call that a Twitter bankruptcy "isn't out of the question."