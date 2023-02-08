Guest list: Who are the plus-ones at Biden's State of the Union

Rodney Wells and RowVaughn Wells, parents of Tyre Nichols; Brandon Tsay, hero of the Monterey Park, Calif., shooting; and Bono arrive for Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Feb. 7. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Congress members and the White House brought high-profile guests to the State of the Union on Tuesday.

The big picture: Democrats' and Republicans' guests highlight hot-button topics like police brutality, inflation and abortion rights.

Abortion-rights guests

First lady Jill Biden invited Amanda Zurawski, a Texas woman who nearly died after being denied medical intervention because of the state's abortion ban, USA Today reports.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.): Anabely Lopes, a Florida woman who was forced to fly to Washington, D.C., for abortion care.

Rep. Rob Menendez (D-N.J.): Roslyn Rogers Collins, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Metropolitan New Jersey.

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.): Kelsey Leigh, an abortion patient advocate.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.): Dr. Jamila Perritt, president and CEO of Physicians for Reproductive Health.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill): Erin King, an abortion care provider.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.): Kate Dineen, a Massachusetts woman whose personal abortion story influenced the state’s 2022 shield law.

Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.): Dr. Cheryl Hamlin, an OB/GYN and reproductive justice advocate.

Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.): Misty Tzugaris, a mother and educator whose abortion story involving a nonviable pregnancy was shared on the House floor just weeks before Roe v. Wade was overturned last year.

Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.): Monica Simpson, executive director of SisterSong, a multiracial reproductive justice organization.

The White House

The first lady invited the parents of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died days after being beaten during a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

Bono, who co-founded the ONE campaign, which addresses poverty and preventable diseases, and (RED), which fights HIV/AIDS in Africa.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova will attend for the second straight year.

Deanna Branch, a Milwaukee mother who has worked to raise awareness about toxic lead pipes after her son suffered from lead poisoning due to unsafe levels in their drinking water and home, is also a guest, CNN reports.

Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the Monterey Park gunman who killed 11 people during a Lunar New Year celebration.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was injured in a politically targeted violent attack.

Republicans

Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) plans to bring a former volunteer firefighter as his guest, the New York Times reports. Matthew Weinstock ran as a Democrat for Santos' district and was at Ground Zero during 9/11. Santos faced backlash for falsely saying that his mother was "in her office in the South Tower" of the World Trade Center during the attacks.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who has criticized Biden's law enforcement policies: New York's Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffrey T. Smith.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), who will not be attending the State of the Union: Retired Illinois Air Force Col. Mark Hurley, who left the military over the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.): Former NBA player Enes Freedom, an outspoken critic of human rights abuses in Turkey and among China's Uyghur Muslims.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that is investigating the administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan: Roya Rahmani, former Afghanistan ambassador to the U.S.

Democrats