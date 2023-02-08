Biden ribs GOP lawmakers during SOTU: "I'll see you at the groundbreaking"

President Biden made unity the focal point of his State of the Union address to a newly-divided Congress on Tuesday night even while using the speech as a traditional victory lap.

Driving the news: "I promised to be the president for all Americans. We’ll fund your projects. And I’ll see you at the ground-breaking," the president said.

Details: Biden opened his speech on Tuesday taking credit for how the country has emerged from the pandemic.

“The story of America is a story of progress and resilience. Of always moving forward. Of never ever giving up,” Biden said.

“Today, COVID no longer controls our lives,” he said.A theme of a desire for unity is reverberating through Biden’s speech and he lauded the rare showings of bipartisanship over the past two years, including the infrastructure law and helping veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

Biden homed in on manufacturing jobs across the nation, touting that his his administration has created “800,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs, the fastest growth in 40 years.”

“Where is it written that America can’t lead the world in manufacturing again?” he said.

He touted the passage of the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which drew bipartisan applause, and celebrated the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure law.

