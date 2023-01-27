Why Justice Brett Kavanaugh is "optimistic" about the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he's optimistic about the future of the Supreme Court despite the perception that it is divided.

Driving the news: “I’m optimistic about the court, I’m optimistic about the country, I’m optimistic about my colleagues,” he said during an event this week at Notre Dame Law school.

"There are great relations among all nine justices both personally and professionally,” Kavanaugh said at the event.

“We only get tough cases, and we disagree on some of those," he said. "I think that's more nuanced than it is sometimes portrayed."

Zoom in: In the speech, Kavanaugh mentioned several of the court's liberal-leaning members, including Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who joined the court last year. Kavanaugh said she "is off to a great start" and is "thoroughly prepared."

He also praised the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and retired Justice Stephen Breyer, saying Breyer "couldn't have been better at welcoming me to the court."

By the numbers: The Supreme Court was frequently split in its last term.

In the previous term, 29% of the decisions were unanimous — the lowest rate of unanimity in the last 20 years, according to data from SCOTUSblog, which tracks the high court.

Fourteen of 66 cases last term resulted in 6-3 decisions that aligned with the justices' political leanings, per SCOTUSblog.

The big picture: Justices have said that the Supreme Court can only maintain its legitimacy by being apolitical.