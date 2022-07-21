Kagan says Supreme Court "earns its legitimacy" by being apolitical

Justice Elena Kagan warned Thursday that it would be "a dangerous thing for a democracy" if the Supreme Court loses the confidence of the public, Reuters reports.

Driving the news: A recent poll shows that since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, over half of Americans (61%) disapprove of the Supreme Court.

Even before Roe was overturned, after the draft opinion leaked, 55% of Americans said they disapproved of "how the Court is handling its job."

What she's saying: In her first public appearance since the fall of Roe, Kagan said: "I'm not talking about any particular decision or even any particular series of decisions, but if over time the court loses all connection with the public and with public sentiment, that's a dangerous thing for a democracy."

"Overall, the way the court retains its legitimacy and fosters public confidence is by acting like a court, is by doing the kinds of things that do not seem to people political or partisan," Kagan said at a judicial conference in Montana, per Reuters.

The court "earns its legitimacy by what it does, by the way it behaves."

State of play: The court's conservative majority voted to overturn Roe and give states the right to regulate abortion at any point in the pregnancy, including at fertilization.

Marquette University Law School's national survey found that 67% of respondents consider the court to be "very" or "somewhat" conservative.

